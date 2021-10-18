Lucintel Forecasts Organic Binder Market to Reach $18.3 billion by 2026

According to the recent study the organic binder market is projected to reach an estimated $18.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for UV protection or heat and weather resistance, and a smooth ride surface in the road construction industry, accounts for a rise in the use of organic binder.

Browse 97 figures / charts and 70 tables in this 163-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in organic binder market by application (construction, paint and coating, and others), product (acrylic, EVA, alkyd, epoxy, and others), form (dispersible powder, dispersion and solid resin), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Acrylic market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the organic binder market is segmented into acrylic, EVA, alkyd, epoxy, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the acrylic market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand in water based paint and coating market.

“Within the organic binder market, the construction segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the construction segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in road construction and infrastructure development, making organic binder more active in this industry. Paint and coating is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

“Europe will dominate the organic binder market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest region by value due to the growth in construction and paint and coating industries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Major players of organic binder market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, DowDupont, Wacker, Harmony Additive, OILEX, and Endura are among the major organic binder providers.

