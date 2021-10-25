Phytogenic Feed Additives Market: Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

The global phytogenic feed additives market size is estimated to be USD 753.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,098.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increase in awareness among the livestock breeders regarding plant-based animal feed products and stringent government regulations regarding animal nutrition.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Phytogenic feed additives Market

The market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Cargill, Incorporated, Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. and Natural Remedies. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Though this pandemic situation has impacted their businesses as well, there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their phytogenic feed additives. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation.

In Jnauary 2020, Delacon Biotechnik GmbH launched a new product BioStrong Comfort in US and Canadian markets. This product contains plant derived antioxidants and is developed to lessen the impact of heat stress during high temperature and humidity

The use of phytogenics in feed has increased drastically after the ban on feed antibiotics by the European Union (EU) in 2006. Along with the ban on antibiotics, numerous health benefits of feed phytogenics, such as an increase in feed intake and improvement of the gut function of livestock, are driving the market globally. The growing organic meat demand in developing countries, such as India and China, is expected to fuel the growth rate of the phytogenic feed additives market.

The essential oils segment is estimated to dominate the global feed phytogenics market, by type, in terms of value, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The numerous benefits of essential oils, such as producing digestive enzymes, improving gut histology, and antibacterial characteristics, are driving the market for essential oils in the livestock sector.

The poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 45.4% in 2020, in terms of value. It is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period since phytogenics are intensively consumed by broilers for better gut health and have a high feed conversion rate as compared to other livestock types. Poultry in the Asia Pacific region is also witnessing the highest demand, as consumers in Taiwan and Indonesia are adding white meat instead of red meat to their diets

The European region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the prohibited use of antibiotics in feed, stringent regulations imposed by the European Commission on synthetic feed additives, and growth in the consumption of phytogenics in livestock feed, to enhance feed palatability and livestock performance, are projected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Many domestic and global players provide phytogenic feed additives to improve animal health and performance. Major manufacturers have their presence in the European and Asian countries. The key companies in the phytogenic feed additives market are Delacon Biotechnik GmbH (Austria), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (China), DuPont (US), and Natural Remedies (India). Various strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, were adopted by the key companies to remain competitive in the market.