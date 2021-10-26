Gustavo De Beauville releases pivotal new album ‘Second Sun’

ALBERTA, Canada, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Canadian prog rocker and audio surgeon Gustavo De Beauville has released his latest official album, “Second Sun.” It contains nine original Gustavo De Beauville tracks for a total listening time of an hour, and has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Varied, kaleidoscopic, and bearing equal parts tone and octane, “Second Sun” is the latest evidence that Gustavo De Beauville doesn’t just meet the standard — he helps make the standard.

Alberta’s Gustavo De Beauville cites as main artistic influences Tool, ’90s grunge, prog rock, instrumental rock and metal, the Re-Stoned, Earthless, Long Distance Calling, Tides from Nebula, Lost in Kiev, and “of special note: Yawning Man!” De Beauville himself has described his new almost-entirely instrumental record as “progressive rock with influences of stoner, grunge and desert.”

These descriptors may not be as crucial to the listener as usual, though, in light of what drove DB in writing and production of the music.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Second Sun,” De Beauville writes, “This was a fun record to make. It was the first time I had deliberately not put any pressure or expectations on the music and attempted to make art for art’s sake. It’s a bunch of fun songs with no rigid genre guidelines to adhere to.”

Ironically, “Second Sun” works very well as an example of coherence with variation. It has an overall tone, none of the tracks sound misplaced, and there’s even a thematic climax to the record which rises and falls like a good story should. And while there’s no chance that’s accidental, it still wasn’t the point of the album.

“At the time of writing the record,” De Beauville writes, “I was very involved in my day job working as an AV Technician and spearheading a command centre built at an airport. It was stressful, and I think the album was a pressure release valve I would turn to in my spare moments.”

So what were the themes, if any?

“The main theme I embraced this time around was that of self-acceptance/realization,” says DB. “Life is finite. We oftentimes get so caught up chasing the dream that we forget to stop and appreciate the small things in life — family, health, nature, peace of mind, etc. Life is short. Don’t waste it worrying about what other people think. Get out there and make something happen for yourself.”

De Beauville isn’t talking in broad, general terms, necessarily, either. He knows his audience.

“I suspect alot of listeners of this genre may be musicians themselves,” he writes. “There’s no better time to start writing and recording yourself. All the tools are there and are extremely affordable. Don’t let anyone make you feel inadequate because you use this or that — I’ve made an award-winning record with a Line 6 amp and a $150 dollar condenser microphone.”

What’s more, he’s actually willing to help on a personal level:

“If you have specific questions about my process drop me a line.”

The official Gustavo De Beauville website (link provided below) describes him as “an OIART graduate” who “has focused his attention on composing original music for both film and video games. He began playing music in the 1990s in the Caribbean island nation of Barbados. He’s since played in Trinidad and faraway Calgary where he opened for Helmet, but “all honesty I much prefer the controlled environment of my home studio. I’m more of an introvert, to be honest. I’ll leave the live performance for the divas amongst us. Never say never though.”

He has other official releases with other bands, but calls them “irrelevant at this time. Right now is Second Sun’s moment.”

“I’d like to thank Otu from Finland, Serouj from Beirut and my good friend Andrew from Vancouver for lending their vocal talents to the record,” writes Gustavo De Beauville. “Also a quick nod to Ryan from Empire Music for being a good hype man in these dark times.

“Thanks for the support — I’m currently focused on soundtracks and music assets for video games so if you’re interested, you know where to find me [https://assetstore.unity.com/publishers/54832].

“I’ve also started contributing articles on my composing setup to the popular stoner/doom site MonsterRiff.com. It’s a good way to help out the community and get folks started in recording. Big shout out to Pat!”

“Second Sun” by Gustavo De Beauville is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, prog-rock fans.

