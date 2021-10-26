South Africa’s Leading Hair Products Supplier

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Are you an individual who is looking for a supplier of some of the top hair care products around the world? Perhaps you are a salon owner who is searching for a reliable supplier that can stock their shelves, on time, every time. Or, maybe, you are just wanting to explore some of the top-quality brands that are available and ask a few questions around them. If you fall into one of these descriptions, then you are in the right place! Modern Hair & Beauty is a Cape Town-based company that is here to provide people with access to the highest quality, professional hair care products.

The original company was established back in the 1950s as an importer and distributor of Wella Professional. Over time, the company saw extensive growth, and changed hands a few times. After a manager-led buyout, Chris Stofberg became the new owner. The company’s name was changed to Modern Hair & Beauty in 2015 when they expanded their offering to include professional skin care products too. Currently, Modern Hair & Beauty is the licensed distributor of the Wella Company’s professional hair care products, as well as the men’s grooming range SEB MAN.

Not only does Modern Hair & Beauty supply hair care products, but they also stock hair care accessories such as professional styling irons, popular Brazilian keratin hair treatments, barbering products to style those beards, as well as a very affordable in-salon care range. The company prides themselves on providing top quality goods and services to professionals in the hair and beauty industry with the intent of ensuring the success as well as the growth of their business. Their new online shop is the perfect way to browse through a wide range of professional products.

If you are wanting to find out more about the company, browse through their extensive range of professional hair care products or if you would like to ask someone a few questions around a certain treatment, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://www.modernhairbeauty.com/

About Modern Hair & Beauty:

Contact:

65 Bofors Circle, Epping 2

Cape Town, 7460, South Africa

Tel: 021 590 3700