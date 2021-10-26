Global Women’s Health Company Hologic Expands in Delaware

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Hologic Inc., an innovative Fortune 1000 medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health globally through early detection and treatment, has chosen Newark, Delaware, to expand its world-class center for its breast and skeletal health business.

Hologic’s three main areas of focus are breast and skeletal health, diagnostics and gynecologic surgery. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the global medical technology company has over 6,000 staff members working in over 40 countries.

Hologic’s expansion in Glasgow Business Community, involving an investment in excess of $20 million, adds over 100,000 square feet to its campus and includes plans for a cutting-edge X-ray hub. The expansion also adds 225 new jobs to the 160 people currently working at the Glasgow site. The new positions include jobs in manufacturing, product development, process and technical support, and operations supervision and management.

“These are good, new jobs that will support Delaware workers and their families,” said Governor John Carney. “I want to thank Hologic for their commitment to our state. The company’s expansion in Glasgow just reaffirms that Delaware remains a great place for companies of all sizes to put down roots, create jobs and grow.”

Hologic is investing about $4 million in new equipment and about $20 million in construction and fit-out costs. Supporting the company’s plans are grants it has been approved by the state Council on Development Finance to receive from the Delaware Strategic Fund: a Jobs Performance Grant of up to almost $1.48 million and a Capital Expenditure Grant of up to $720,000.

“This is another example showing that New Castle County is a great place where life science companies, like Hologic, can grow and expand their workforce,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “There’s no doubt we have the talent and the workforce ready to help fill the more than 200 new jobs coming to the market. I’m especially proud to recognize Hologic during Breast Cancer Awareness Month for its groundbreaking work and research on women’s health issues.”

Hologic’s Delaware presence can be traced back to DuPont, which originally developed the property at 600 Technology Drive for its own X-ray film business. Sterling Group later purchased the site from DuPont, eventually selling it to Hologic in 1999. Hologic previously invested in growing its Newark, Delaware, operations, including a $14.8 million, 9,500-square-foot addition in 2012.

As a key member of Delaware’s medical technology community, Hologic conducts extensive charitable outreach that has included donating money and time to a nonprofit that aids military veterans, providing meals to low-income students, completing home remodeling projects for cancer survivors, holding blood donation drives and hosting fundraising campaigns for a breast-cancer support group.

“Hologic has enjoyed a long history as part of the Newark community, as we drive innovations that transform the detection and treatment of breast cancer globally,” said Jennifer Meade, President of Hologic’s Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions Division. “We are excited to expand our presence and our partnership with the county and with the state of Delaware, enabling us to have an even greater impact on the lives of women around the world.”

###

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting, and developing talent. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.

About Hologic Inc.

Hologic is a groundbreaking women’s health company whose medical devices and technologies enable early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com. The Company’s Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions Division provides a comprehensive continuum of care that includes: 3D mammography, which Hologic pioneered in 2011; breast biopsy systems; ultrasound devices; innovations for breast conservation surgery; and musculoskeletal imaging.