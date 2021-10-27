Sunset Park Press Announces the Launch of The Twin Towers on Amazon Kindle

Posted on 2021-10-27 by in Entertainment, Internet & Online, Retail // 0 Comments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sunset Park Press

Sunset Park Press Announces the Release of The Twin Towers

 

NYC, NY, USA, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sunset Park Press Announces the Release of The Twin Towers, an ebook. The Twin Towers is the long awaited culmination of ‘A Carson & Russo Thriller’ series by author Frances Fletcher.

NYPD Detectives Richie Carson and Carmella Ronzone face a powerful new enemy that pulls the strings of all the old ones. Mind blowing evidence turns their belief systems upside down as they discover the true culprits behind the September 11th attacks in NYC. Proving it, though, becomes the biggest challenge of their lives.

“Writing this novel was a heart-wrenching service to the mainstream,” says the author, Frances Fletcher. “It is a fictional story that shines a light on the true state of affairs.”

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09CJDR5WL/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution