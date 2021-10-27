Sunset Park Press Announces the Launch of The Twin Towers on Amazon Kindle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sunset Park Press

Sunset Park Press Announces the Release of The Twin Towers

NYC, NY, USA, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Sunset Park Press Announces the Release of The Twin Towers, an ebook. The Twin Towers is the long awaited culmination of ‘A Carson & Russo Thriller’ series by author Frances Fletcher.

NYPD Detectives Richie Carson and Carmella Ronzone face a powerful new enemy that pulls the strings of all the old ones. Mind blowing evidence turns their belief systems upside down as they discover the true culprits behind the September 11th attacks in NYC. Proving it, though, becomes the biggest challenge of their lives.

“Writing this novel was a heart-wrenching service to the mainstream,” says the author, Frances Fletcher. “It is a fictional story that shines a light on the true state of affairs.”

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09CJDR5WL/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1