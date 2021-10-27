Diabetic Retinopathy Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Diabetic Retinopathy Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Diabetic Retinopathy Market size is likely to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2025. Diabetes is a chronic disorder related with defects in the secretion of insulin from the hyperglycemia or pancreas associated to insulin resistance which eventually leads to long term multi-organ problems of kidneys, eye, blood vessels, nerves and heart.

Factors, such as increasing aged population, up-gradation of healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for initial detection systems, technological advancements, uncontrolled glucose levels and ignorance towards treatment, and increasing research activities towards developing advanced products are likely to drive the diabetic retinopathy industry in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals, presence of low-income groups, high cost associated with the treatment and poor availability to healthcare services are anticipated to hinder diabetic retinopathy market growth in future. However, prolonged undiagnosed diabetes is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Diabetic retinopathy industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Diabetic Retinopathy Management Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Anti-VEGF

Intraocular steroid injection

Laser surgery

Vitrectomy

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Alimera Science

Abbott Laboratories

Allergan

Bayer

Novartis International

Pfizer

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Valeant Pharmaceutical and many others

North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain a dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as a large number of aged populations, increase in occurrence of diabetic retinopathy patients in the region, increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising health awareness among population. In addition, North America is followed by Asia-Pacific region owing to changing lifestyle of people in the region, surge in diabetic population, increase in funding and support provided by the government.

