Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market – Future Opportunities, Trends, Market Size, Share and Global Forecast to 2024

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — The industrial wastewater treatment market size is expected to grow from USD 11.3 billion in 2019 to USD 15.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8%. Growing industrialization and urbanization are major factors driving the market. The requirement of a safe working environment in industrial facilities is also boosting the demand for industrial wastewater treatment.

The coagulants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period

Based on type, the water clarifiers market is segmented into coagulants, flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, biocides & disinfectants, anti-foaming agents, pH stabilizers, chelating agents, and others. The coagulants segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. Coagulants are the most essential chemicals used in wastewater treatment. Almost all the industries need coagulants for the water clarification process. Moreover, the inorganic coagulants have low cost and are widely available across the globe.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high demand from the power generation, mining, food & beverage, chemical, pulp & paper, and textile industries in the APAC region. The APAC market growth is expected to be propelled by the changing demographics such as improving living standards, stringent regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater, rapid industrialization, and growing population in the region during the forecast period.

The key players in the industrial wastewater treatment market include Ecolab (US), Suez (France), Kemira OYJ (Finland), SNF Floerger (France), Solenis (US), Feralco Group (Sweden), IXOM (Australia), Hydrite Chemical Co. (US), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), and Aries Chemical (US). The industrial wastewater treatment market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players between 2013 and 2018. These strategies include investment & expansion, merger & acquisition, and new product launch.

Solenis has adopted investment & expansion as one of its key business strategies to strengthen its position in the global industrial wastewater treatment market. For instance, in May 2018, Solenis inaugurated a manufacturing plant for functional and process chemicals at Zhuhai, China. This investment will strengthen its position in the APAC region and help meet the growing demand with a wide range of innovative products.

Kemira has adopted merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, and new product launch as its key business strategies. For instance, in April 2017, Kemira launched Superfloc XD-7600, a new high-performance cationic flocculant. It is specifically developed for sludge dewatering applications. It is effective at low dosage levels and can significantly improve cake solids and filtrate quality compared to conventional cationic polymers.

