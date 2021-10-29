Protect Your Digital Files with the Advanced Network Security of GlassWire Free Firewall

Austin, United States of America, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — GlassWire has released its most updated version of their Free Firewall yet! This free software application safely monitors your network for any glitches or threats while also implementing a robust firewall to block out any unnecessary access to your network. Gamers especially will enjoy the easy-to-use application where they can close resource-heavy apps to improve their play.

GlassWire’s Free Firewall uses a visual interface to display all the activity on your local network. You can quickly look up what suspicious programs may be draining your network speeds or opening your systems for potential danger. All of your incoming and outgoing communication is color-coded with measurements for network bandwidth usage and what apps are currently connecting to hosts from all over the world.

The filtering capabilities of the firewall offers a straightforward platform for users of any technical ability. If you see an app running in the background that you don’t want to have operating, simply block it. On the firewall tab, you can review the list of all apps and muzzle the ones you feel pose a threat to your digital files and online security.

GlassWire has an intuitive design that gives you a warning of any network-related changes to your PC. It offers proactive support that lets you know of unusual changes to your apps that may indicate if malware was installed somewhere on your system.

This is an excellent tool for parents and business owners who want added security to their network integrity. With GlassWire, you can easily monitor other PCs on your network and receive alerts when some new device attempts to connect to your WiFi. Keep your kiddos safer by ensuring your network is tightly secured by running GlassWire’s Free Firewall application on your PC.

To download GlassWire’s Free Firewall, visit https://www.glasswire.com.