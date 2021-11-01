The growth of anti-slip additives market can be attributed to the development of civic infrastructure across the geographies. Large amounts of population is moving to urban areas for employment and better standards of living. Therefore, as a result of globalization, the construction of infrastructure has increased drastically.

Anti-Slip Additives Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Anti-Slip Additives market can be segmented as:

Aluminium Oxide

Fatty Amides

Polymer Anti-Slip Additives Polycarbonate Polypropylene

Silica

Others (water based, etc.)

On the basis of grit-size, the global anti-slip additives market can be segmented as:

Fine

Medium

Coarse

* Full Segmentation Available on Demand*

Anti-Slip Additives Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global anti-slip additives market are

Duckback

Altana

Rust-Oleum

Tennant Coatings

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Protective Industrial Polymers

