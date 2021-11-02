Pay TV Market Demand, Revenue And Growth Rate Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 02 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Pay TV Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Pay TV Industry. Latest report on the global Pay TV market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Pay TV Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global pay TV market size is projected to be USD 260.0 billion in 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is projected that the market would register 1.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Owing to the increasing competition from OTT media players, pay TV service providers are changing their business models. As a result, emerging players like MOBIT is providing cost-effective, flexible and customized content. This is projected to encourage new and existing players to diversify their services.

It is projected that the IPTV segment would register considerable growth over the forecast duration. This growth is attributed to high-speed internet connectivity and the advent of 5g technology. High-speed internet connectivity has enabled users to access high-quality content at a competitive price. The hospitality sector is a major end-user of IPTV services and it is projected to support the market growth over the forecast duration.

Further, technology such as Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) is likely to bring applications and content closer to the edge of the network, thereby, improving latency. This technology enables easy access to content with minimum delay. Moreover, MEC technology is projected to provide enhanced security to users by safeguarding information of viewers.

The demand for cloud-based streaming platforms is gaining traction across the world owing to increasing preferences among consumers to access the content from various devices such as mobile, tablets and others. Moreover, cloud helps in leveraging “as-a-service” model of business, thereby, gaining popularity.

Some of the companies for Pay TV market are:

DISH Network Corporation, Comcast Corporation, DIRECTV and Foxtel

