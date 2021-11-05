Fermentation Chemicals Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fermentation Chemicals Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for fermentation chemical alone in the U.S. is anticipated to double in 2019 as the companies are constantly seeking out for chemicals resulting out of renewable sources of energy. Globally, ethanol dominates the fermentation chemical demand that is primarily used in production for reformulated gasoline. Demand for ethanol has doubled in recent years and is anticipated to grow more.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the fermentation chemicals industry are BASF SE, Ajinomoto Company, Enzyme Inc, The Dow Chemical Company, AB Enzymes, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc, Du Pont Danisco A/S, Novozymes A/S, Evonik Industries, AG Chr, Invista, Hansen A/S and LanzaTech.

Growth Drivers:

Fermentation chemicals market is driven by rise in demand for production fruit wine, alcohol and alcoholic beverages. In addition, the market receives a significant attention in the pharmaceutical, food and beverages, cosmetic and chemical applications. Significant demand for acids in the plastics & fibers domain leads in a positive market growth for the forecast period. Stringent regulations and policy framework is likely to result in eco-friendly nature of fermentation chemicals. Product segment for fermentation chemicals market comprise organic acids, enzymes and alcohols. Application category for fermentation chemicals industry entail food & beverages, industrial application, pharmaceutical, nutritional, fibers and plastics.

Product Outlook:

Organic acids

Alcohols

Enzymes

Application Outlook:

Plastics & Fibers

Industrial

Pharmaceutical & Nutritional

Food & Beverages

Regional Outlook:

Fermentation chemicals market is geographically segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market growth accounting for a higher share in the pharmaceutical industry and emphasize as a green industry. It portrays a significant potential for growth factor in the near future owing to rapid expansion in food & beverages, plastics and pharmaceutical domain. Asia-Pacific regions are anticipated to rise higher due to significant industrialization in emerging economies and higher demand for ready to eat as well as bakery products.

