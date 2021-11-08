Worldwide 19,200,000 Units of Automatic Transmissions to be Sold by 2026

With emergence of electric and hybrid engines, the global automotive industry is witnessing a growing shift from manual to automatic transmission. The efficiency of automatic transmissions in providing a convenient mode for elevating the performance of vehicles has driven its adoption in the global automotive landscape. OEMs are developing their products and components by considering their end-use in automotive automatic transmissions. Moreover, automotive automatic transmissions are being recognized for their exceptional strength characteristics. The ability of automatic transmissions in increasing the amount of surface contact between the gears is driving their demand.

Fact.MR’s latest forecast study observes that global automotive automatic transmission market is pegged to expand at a robust pace during the period, 2017-2026. Key findings from the report reveal that the global automotive automatic transmission market will register a volume CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The report further estimates that by the end of 2026, the global market for automotive automatic transmission will touch an estimated valuation of US$ 5 Bn.

4 Key Highlights from Fact.MR’s Forecast on Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market

The report has analyzed the expansion of the global automotive automatic transmission market on the basis of vehicles. The adoption of automatic transmission across different types of vehicles continues to vary distinctly. Following insights reveal how different vehicles will exhibit the adoption of automatic transmissions during the forecast period.

In 2017, more than 2,320,000 units of automatic transmissions were equipped across mid-sized cars. The report further reveals that mid-sized cars will register highest adoption of automotive automatic transmissions, reflecting a volume CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

Through 2026, brimming sales of compact cars will considerably influence the growth of the automotive automatic transmission market. By providing convenient usability, automatic transmissions will be integrated with the working of compact cars.

By the end of the forecast period, a little over 12% of the overall automotive automatic transmissions manufactured globally will be used for light commercial vehicles.

Heavy commercial vehicles, on the other hand, will register a healthy volume CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Vehicle Type Compact Cars

Mid-Sized Cars

Premium Cars

Luxury Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

The report has also identified the key stakeholders in the global automotive automatic transmission market. Companies namely, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Generac Holdings Inc., Champion Power Equipment, Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, Toshiba Corporation, Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Ryobi Limited, and Subaru Corporation have been profiled in the report as leading players in the global automotive automatic transmission market. Majority of these companies are expected to integrate smart technologies with the automatic transmission modules to enable automotive vehicles in driving through stop-and-go traffic. In addition, new companies entering the global automotive automatic transmission competition landscape will be focusing on improving the association of automotive automatic transmission with the vehicle’s fuel consumption and overall performance.

