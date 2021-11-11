MSM To Host Webinar Discussing Pandemic Impact on Canadian Higher Education, Plans and Decision-Making

Vancouver, BC, Canada, 2021-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — With COVID-19’s impact on institutions across Canada and all over the globe, higher education institutions relying on international students to diversify enrollments and revenues had to rethink their plans and strategies.

To provide more insights into this topic, M Square Media (MSM), through its education management arm MSM Higher Ed, will be hosting its first “Think-In Canada” webinar on November 9, 2021, 11 a.m. PDT. The theme for this online event is “Canadian Leadership & Innovation: Lessons in Higher Education during COVID-19.”

Thought leaders Ajay Patel, president of Vancouver Community College, British Columbia; Denise Amyot, president and CEO of Colleges and Institutes Canada; and Don Mills, policy expert and former CEO and owner of Corporate Research Associates Inc, will share their experiences, lessons learned and future thinking around this theme. They will bring their institutional, association and policymaking perspectives into the breadth of the discussion.

MSM Higher Ed president Donna Hooker, who has worked in the post secondary education sector for over 30 years, will be moderating the event.

“MSM’s Think-In web series is a fantastic means to connect, communicate, and collaborate with our different associates and partners in the higher education sector. By hosting this event online, we provide insights and context on the developments that are shaping international education and our communities to people across Canada and around the world,” said Hooker.

This virtual event aims to dive deeper into how COVID-19 has impacted higher education institutions (HEIs) in Canada in terms of priorities and decision-making. Using lessons from the pandemic period, the speakers will discuss how their experiences shaped plans for innovation partnerships and future decisions. They will share insights on practices around sustainability, education delivery, and campus growth and shed light on the link between institutions in international education and communities – how the two could work together to build local, provincial, and national capacity.

This event is open to higher education officials and education agents. Interested participants may register for the webinar via this link: https://bit.ly/msmcanadathinkin

MSM Think-In webinar sessions offer a close look at the latest trends and development across the higher education industry. Organized by international education company MSM, it aims to incite further thinking, critique or action across participants.

About MSM

M Square Media (MSM) is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.

About MSM Higher Ed

MSM Higher Ed offers education management solutions that create opportunities for students while building capacity for international student enrollment and new revenue streams for partner institutions. Through viable public-private partnerships (PPPs), licensing agreements, program pathways based on articulation arrangements, and pan-national and transnational program delivery, we create opportunities for students to earn career-oriented credentials preparing their career or academic advancement. MSM Higher Ed manages private institutions Eton College Canada, Q College, Q Academy, Taylor Pro College, Extreme Pro Training, and College Multihexa and transnational education centres.