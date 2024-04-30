Non Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Growing at 10.2% CAGR by 2034

The testing plays a crucial role in ensuring the reliability and performance of renewable energy systems, driving demand for inspection services in this sector. The increasing use of advanced materials such as composites, ceramics, and alloys in various industries poses challenges for traditional inspection methods. The techniques are evolving to accommodate the unique properties of these materials, creating opportunities for innovation in inspection technology.

The global non destructive testing and inspection market will reach a valuation of US$ 11.7 billion in 2024, driven by integration of augmented reality and virtual reality. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 10.2% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 31.0 billion by 2034.

Industries are increasingly adopting predictive and condition based maintenance strategies to optimize asset performance and minimize downtime. The testing methods provide valuable data for predictive maintenance algorithms, allowing companies to anticipate equipment failures and schedule maintenance proactively.

Segmentation Analysis 

By Method:

  • Surface Inspection
  • Volumetric Inspection
  • Visual Inspection

By Service:

  • Training Services
  • Calibration Services
  • Inspection Services
  • Equipment Rental Services

By Technique:

  • Radiographic Testing
  • Liquid Penetrant Testing
  • Eddy Current Testing
  • Testing Visual Testing
  • Magnetic Particle Testing
  • Ultrasonic Testing

By Vertical:

  • Automotive
  • Oil and Gas
  • Aerospace
  • Power Generation
  • Manufacturing
  • Public Infrastructure
  • Military
  • Railroad
  • Construction

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South Asia and Pacific
  • East Asia
  • The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the non destructive testing and inspection market are Circle Systems, Inc, SREM Technologies (Fluxo), Gould-Bass Company, Inc, Johnson and Allen Ltd, KARL DEUTSCH, Magwerks Corporation, McGean, and MR Chemie GmbH, among others.

Company Portfolio

  • Gould-Bass Company Inc. is a trusted supplier of non destructive testing equipment and solutions. Their offerings encompass a wide range of inspection technologies, including ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, magnetic particle inspection, and dye penetrant testing. The company also provides training, consulting, and calibration services to support non destructive testing professionals.
  • Johnson and Allen Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of non destructive testing equipment and accessories. Their product portfolio includes ultrasonic flaw detectors, magnetic particle inspection systems, dye penetrant testing kits, and radiographic testing instruments. The company also offers bespoke NDT solutions and training services.

