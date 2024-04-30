Mining Remanufacturing Component Market Anticipated 3.7% CAGR by 2034

The advantages of remanufactured components, such as cost savings, decreased downtime, and environmental sustainability, are being recognized by mining businesses more and more. Remanufactured parts are, therefore, becoming more and more popular as an affordable substitute for buying new machinery, and this is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The mining remanufacturing component market is estimated to be worth US$   4.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 6.4 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7%.

The rising demand for replacement parts to maintain and repair existing machinery drives market demand.  Remanufactured components offer a cost-effective solution to meet this demand while ensuring equipment reliability and performance.

Increasing technological advances in remanufacturing technologies include machine learning techniques, digital modeling, and additive manufacturing. Thus, demand for them in the mining industry has increased.

Key Segments

By Component:

  • Engine
  • Hydraulic Cylinder
  • Axle
  • Differential
  • Transmission
  • Torque Converter
  • Final Drive

By Equipment:

  • Hydraulic Excavator
  • Mine/Haul Truck
  • Wheel Loader
  • Wheel Dozer
  • Crawler Dozers

By Industry:

  • Coal
  • Metal
  • Other Minerals

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South Asia and Pacific
  • East Asia
  • The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The market players operating in the mining remanufacturing component market are offering a diverse range of remanufactured components catering to different types of mining equipment, which is helping market players capture large share of the market.

  • In January 2024 – Technology from Hycomp Inc. is a part of the Atlas Copco Group. For a range of sectors, the business develops, manufactures, markets, and provides maintenance for specialized high-pressure oil-free compressors and boosters.

