Laminar Growth To Be Witnessed By Anti-pollution Mask Market By 2031

On the back of air pollution reaching alarming levels, and a major foothold in the Indian and Chinese subcontinent, the anti-air pollution masks market is estimated to reach a market cap of US$ 2.9 Bn by end of 2019. Increasing incidence of diseases such as emphysema, lung cancer, bronchitis and asthma are further increasing the uptake of anti-air pollution masks.

Pioneering research and development initiatives for developing advanced and lightweight anti-pollution masks with nanomaterial will compel emerging players to take strategic action, thereby driving much of the anti-pollution masks market growth, reveals Fact.MR, in its newest market study. With automobile sales reaching the 125 million mark by 2025 and urban pollution reaching a tipping point, anti-pollution mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 9% over the forecast period. According to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation more than 5.5 million people die prematurely every year due to polluted air, escalating the demand for anti-pollution masks

Key Takeaways from the Anti-Pollution Mask Market Study

According to Fact.MR, emerging companies operating in the anti-pollution masks market such as PollutionAirMask and Xiaomi are focused on digitalizing their product offerings through phone connectivity systems

India and China are expected to create significant demand for anti-pollution masks on the back of poor air quality and increased automobile congestion

Many companies sell their products through their own online stores or third party online channels. However, volume sales of anti-pollution masks through offline channels will continue to be higher through 2029

Asia Pacific will continue to be the biggest as well as the fastest growing regional market

According to Fact.MR, leading companies are using military grade carbon filter in their anti-pollution masks, due to their unique potential to absorb molecules

“Prominent manufacturers are developing respiratory masks which offer more protection vis-à-vis conventional N99 or N95 masks that are currently dominating the anti-pollution masks market. Asian countries will create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, as most are developing countries and largely dependent on fossil fuel for energy.” says the Fact.MR analyst

Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global anti-pollution mask market has been provided below on the basis of product, filter, application, sales channel, and region.

Product Disposable

Reusable Filter Particulate Filter

Gas and Odor Filter

Combination Filter Application Communal

Industrial/Commercial Sales Channel Online Channel

Pharmacy/Drug Stores

Modern Trade

Other Sales Channels Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Anti-pollution Mask Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Anti-pollution Mask Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Anti-pollution Mask Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Anti-pollution Mask Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Anti-pollution Mask Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Anti-pollution Mask Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Anti-pollution Mask Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Anti-pollution Mask Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Anti-pollution Mask Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Anti-pollution Mask Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Anti-pollution Mask Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Anti-pollution Mask Market growth.

