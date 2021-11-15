Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Dubai is one of the most rapidly developing countries, and the number of small, medium, and large-scale enterprises has increased dramatically. Based on a UAE research analysis, the ERP industry in the UAE is expected to grow at more than 13% between 2017 and 2022. The ERP industry in the country has expanded rapidly in recent years due to an increase in SME enterprises and government programs, such as Expo 2020, Smart Dubai and UAE Vision 2021. These initiatives are expected to expand in various industrial sectors like manufacturing, mining, construction, banking, financial services, and insurance, to continue dominating the UAE’s ERP market through 2022.

There are several ERP software options available in the United Arab Emirates and Dubai. The most commonly used ERP software is difficult to identify because each firm utilizes an ERP system based on their own priorities and requirements. However, the most prominent ERP name in Dubai is Bits Soft by Beams IT Solutions. BitsSoft is the leading ERP system in the UAE and a global leader in the ERP field. According to different market surveys in the UAE, Bits Soft ERP by Beams holds the largest market share in the past 18 years. Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Focus 9, IFS, and QAD are also widely used ERPs in the region.

“As a leading digital platform in GCC, we strive to become more than just an ERP software company and world-class supporting system provider; we want to be a partner to our clients and growth of their businesses,” Shahim EP, Managing Director of Beams IT Solutions.

The company Beams IT Solutions is among the top ERP software providers in the UAE, MENA, and India. With Bits Soft, beams can offer the best customizable and most affordable ERP software with technical support in UAE. Beams has implemented more than 4500 industry leading business sectors in the Middle East.Using this software, an organization can extract valuable insights from raw data in order to make better business decisions faster and with more accuracy. With its easy installation and 24/7 technical support, Bit’s solution offers a suite of integrated mobile friendly applications which capture, manage and interpret data across business operations. With Bits Soft, all departments and functions can be integrated into one system for total control and transparency.

Additionally, customers will have a high level of data security as Beams will host their data on the Beams Cloud within the UAE.

From these UAE’s research Beams is the only ERP that is best and affordable for business management that supports, develops & grows your business.

