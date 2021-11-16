Hearts at Home Companion Care Offers World-Class Services at Affordable Prices

Norman, OK, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Understanding an individual’s unique needs are to the fore when Hearts at Home Companion Care welcomes a new member to its ever-growing family circle.

Because the team at Norman’s Home Health Care treat each of their clients like family and make sure they treat them all with the utmost respect regarding their physical, emotional, and social requirements.

Their experienced and trained home assistants provide a range of services, including companionship and conversation, reminders for medications at prescribed times, light housekeeping duties, running errands, taking care of washing and ironing, and planning visits, outings and shopping trips.

The company’s compassionate personal care packages encompass assistance with daily grooming, personal hygiene, assisting at the start and end of the day, and help with walking.

“Above that, we develop a personalized plan of care and pay attention to make any adjustments as needed,” asserted business owner Marcia Crook.

“In fact, we are proud to say our caregivers are known for their compassion, gentleness, and nurturing attitude. They are trustworthy people – people you know who will pay close attention to those so dear to your heart.”

At Hearts at Home Companion Care – Norman, OK , they carefully consider and select the finest caregiver for your loved one. Factors include personality, necessary care, and duties required.

Their caregivers are intensely screened, trained, professional, reliable, and qualified to meet and exceed stringent expectations. The Oklahoma State Department of Health licenses the company, and all employees are insured.

Additionally, the management team conducts regular supervisory visits with caregivers and clients to ensure all needs and expectations are being met. A member of the office staff is on call 24 hours a day to take calls from clients or caregivers to offer support if there are any after-hour needs or questions.

For more information about their services and rates, you can contact Hearts at Home Companion Care on (405) 310-4000. You can also click on their website: https://heartsathomeok.com.