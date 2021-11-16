UBI Techpark, Singapore, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Fiber Laser Marking Machine in Singapore. Fiber Laser Marker is good quality and long lifetime, small size, apply to work in the narrow environment and processing speed is 3 or 5 times faster than traditional marker.

The fiber laser marking machine is one of the most advanced and commonly used laser marking systems in the world today. It has features of strong adaptability, low maintenance, and no consumables in the marking process. So the fiber laser marker has wide applications, especially in the metal and plastic processing industries for precise and efficient marking. The fiber laser marking machine is designed to meet your requirements for making marks or other information on hard and high-density materials.

What do you need to know about the fiber laser marking system?

This article offers a complete guide for potential customers of fiber laser marking machines. It lists ten matters you need to know before buying a fiber laser marker, including definition, advantages, applications, parameters, price, etc. What is fiber laser marking machine Fiber laser marking machine is a type of laser marker machine used to mark characters, figures, and patterns on certain materials. The fiber laser marking machine is also known as fiber laser marker and is also a kind of fiber laser engraver or fiber laser engraving machine.

Laser marking refers to the use of laser beams to make permanent marks on the surface of various materials. The principle of laser marking is to expose the deep material through the evaporation of the surface material, or to engrave traces through the chemical and physical changes of the surface material caused by light energy, or to burn off part of the material through light energy to show the required marks.

Fiber laser marking machines are mainly used in occasions requiring finer and higher precision. Fiber laser marking VS CO2 laser marking As the two most commonly used laser marking machines, there are plenty of differences between the fiber laser markers and CO2 laser markers.