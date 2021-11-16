Inward Healing Therapy’s New Office Opening Offers Greater Outreach

Santa Clara, CA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — A new counseling service offering therapy and mental health solutions for teens, families and individuals has recently opened in Santa Clara

Based in Santa Clara, CA, Inward Healing Therapy has opened a new office at 4500 Great America Parkway.

Practice owner Samantha Arreola is a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in supporting young adults through past trauma, specifically childhood trauma in order to foster healthier romantic and familial relationships. Inward Healing Therapy provides Brainspotting treatment, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) in order to reduce depressive symptoms, anxiety, and to improve emotional regulation and overall quality of life.

“My mission is to help destigmatize mental health therapy and convey a message that mental health is for everyone, just as physical health is.” commented Ms Arreola, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) who also offers online counselling, “I believe everyone should see a therapist or counselor in their lifetime to get mentally fit and I’m delighted to help people in the Santa Clara area.”

Individuals and couples working with Samantha are guided towards feeling more empowered, fulfilled and better prepared to tackle complex personal and relational challenges.

Ms. Arreola’s Social Work expertise includes helping young adults through life’s challenges and supporting them in discovering who they are and what they want out of life. Inward Healing Therapy provides treatment for teens and young adults dealing with PTSD, anxiety, depression, issues with attachment, childhood trauma, and relational issues.

Ms. Arreola added: “Our role as therapists is to help you work towards feeling a greater sense of contentment, more confidence about your decisions and increased clarity in all areas of your life. Building a positive, trusting relationship is vital in the therapeutic process.”

Ms. Arreola is currently accepting new clients ages 16+ for individual, teen, couples, or family counseling. Discounted sessions are available for people impacted by Covid-19.

Samantha earned a Masters of Social Work from California State University, Fresno. Her early experience was centered on working with children, adolescents, young adults and families who have experienced trauma. In her practice, she specializes in treating Anxiety and Depression as well as Trauma Therapy.

Samantha understands the courage and vulnerability required to seek help and is empathetic, strength-based and solution-focused in her approach. Her mission is for you to understand your story, make peace with it, and find meaning in your hardships and struggles.

To book an appointment or for more information, call 559-272-6097 or view their portfolio of services at https://inwardhealingtherapy.com

CONTACT: Samantha Arreola

Inward Healing Therapy

4500 Great America Parkway Suite 100

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Phone: 559-272-6097

Website: https://inwardhealingtherapy.com

hello@inwardhealingtherapy.com