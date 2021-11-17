Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Recognized on 2022 Best Law Firms List

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman has been named once again to the distinguished U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® 2022 Best Law Firms list. Vetrano achieved Metro Tier 1 Rankings for Philadelphia in family law and Metro Tier 2 Rankings for Philadelphia in family law mediation. The King of Prussia family law firm has received this recognition many times, including last year.

Metro areas are determined by assessing the population of eligible law firms geographically. Eligible law firms must go through a rigorous evaluation process. Each one is reviewed based on various criteria, such as “expertise, responsiveness, and understanding of a business and its needs.”

A firm had to have at least one lawyer listed in the 28th edition of “The Best Lawyers in America. to be considered for selection to the “2022 Best Law Firms” list. Of only the top 4% of practicing attorneys in the US who achieve this recognition, Kathleen Vetrano has earned this recognition many times since 2009.

The first “Best Law Firms” list was produced in 2009 by Best Lawyers in partnership with U.S. News & World Report and in 2021 is now onto its 11th edition. “Best Law Firms” uses quantitative data and client surveys to rank over 14,000 law firms, resulting in the most comprehensive guide to legal representation in the United States.

The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman are pleased to have received this distinction. All of the firm’s attorneys are committed to helping individuals who are going through the divorce process maintain a healthy family environment during and after the divorce process.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm practicing in King of Prussia and other areas of Main Line Philadelphia. Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman’s family law attorneys offer knowledgeable and compassionate guidance to families navigating the difficult issues of divorce and family law, including child custody, child support, alimony and premarital agreements.

For more information, please call (610) 265-4441 or visit the website, www.vetranolaw.com.