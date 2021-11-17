International conference on Biomaterials and Biomedical Engineering

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Scientex conferences gladly welcomes each and every ambitious participant across different disciplines to take part in our “International Conference on Biomaterial and Biomedical Engineering” which will be held on April 18-19, 2022 at Dubai, UAE.

The conference will share lessons from the keynote speakers who have blazed trails in the field of biomaterials and biomedical engineering as well as bring together a multi-disciplinary group of elite thinkers who are connected through a shared interest in biomedical engineering. The conference will feature sessions on the applications, methodologies, the current status, future prospects in the context of material science and allows the attendees to share their research and helps them connect with co-participants, professionals and peers.

Conference Link: https://www.biomaterials.scientexconference.com/

Conference Venue: City Seasons Dubai Hotel, 2 27th St – Port Saeed, Dubai, United Arab Emirates