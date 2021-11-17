Top 10 Most Promises ERP Software in Dubai, UAE – 2022 Update

The vendors on this list are filtered by ERP experts who have proven reliable in a variety of industries, such as banking, engineering, logistics, healthcare, and others, based on their work with hundreds of ERP systems.

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — ERP (enterprise resource planning) software is a comprehensive tool for handling back-office operations efficiently. With this system, you can manage every aspect of your business, such as human resources, information technology, and others.

Additionally, ERP software helps to automate all your business processes on a single platform. The enhanced level of visibility across the company allows departments to collaborate faster and more effectively. The real-time functionality of business intelligence allows a comprehensive understanding of business processes. This will help you find your weak points and take steps to improve them. There are various ERP software vendors in the UAE providing various benefits for your organization. It is difficult to choose the Best ERP Software In Dubai, UAE as per your business needs to help your business flourish. Enterprise Resource Planning software offers everything under one roof. Among these top 10 ERP software solution companies in Dubai, UAE you can choose the one that fits your business operations the best. 

1.BitsSoft

BitsSoft ERP by Beams is a group of business applications. BitsSoft assists users in managing their business and improving their results through artificial intelligence insights. BitsSoft is developed entirely in the United Arab Emirates. An ERP solution that helps organizations become more agile, scalable, and adaptable.

Beams has solutions for finance, trading, contracting, Hrms, manufacturing, CRM, real estate, oil & gas, retail POS, etc.

 

Features of Bits-Soft ERP software

  • Core Accounts & Finance
  • Core Human Resources & payroll
  • Unlimited Users
  • Drill-Down facility
  • Advanced MIS
  • One-time payment
  • Extra module connectivity

 

  1. Oracle Netsuite EMEA

Netsuite is the only business system ever needed. Over 26,000 NetSuite customers in 215 countries and territories use an integrated system. Netsuite ERP can manage financials, inventory, HR, professional services automation, and omnichannel commerce.

 

    3.SolutionDots

SolutionsDots ERP system enables automation of business operations. With the help of this software, users can do effective forecasting, collaboration, and money-saving. SolutionDots also allows managing all the data remotely and easily.

 

  1. Acumatica

Acumatica software makes it possible to centralize transactions and monitor a company’s financial status in real-time. This software consists of features such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, and accounts receivable accounts.

 

  1. Beams BitsTrade

BitsTrade is a general trading & logistics management software developed by Beams IT Solutions in the UAE. With BitsTrade, businesses can increase their productivity, real-time data, improve sales & revenue, control labor operational costs, excellent control overstock, and mass mailing feature, etc. The company has implemented 4200+ business sectors. A highly customizable and locally developed software to suit all business sizes.

 

  1. Sage 300 ERP

Sage 300 ERP is a sophisticated and robust accounting and operation management system for small and medium businesses. The system allows access to transaction data anywhere, anytime. Additionally, SAGE 300 ERP supports multiple companies, currencies, and languages, which is an advantage.

 

  1. Pact ERP

PACT is a robust ERP software that automates all businesses ‘ operational workflows. The ERP includes a comprehensive list of modules, including sales management, accounting management, inventory management, CRM, project management, and more. A highly customizable product to suit all business sizes.

 

  1. BitsBistro

Beams BitsBistro is a proven solution for restaurants. With the BitsBistro POS system and order-taking Android app, restaurant owners can improve their business processes for today and tomorrow with advanced and reliable technology that fits any budget.

 

  1. SAP

A leading provider of enterprise resource planning software, SAP is among the world’s largest. The company is involved in many ERP systems and SAP has already switched its product to a cloud-based platform. Their featured product is SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

 

  1. Microsoft Dynamics NAV

Over 100,000 companies worldwide use Microsoft Dynamics NAV Enterprise Resource Planning software to manage finance, supply chain, and operations. It is part of Microsoft’s complete business solution that helps you work and grow efficiently.

 

