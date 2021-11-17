7 Easy Ways to Improve Quality of Life for seniors

Charlottesville, VA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Aging at home presents many challenges for seniors in terms of the safety and comfort that seniors need. It takes lots of effort and participation to keep the elders afloat. Here is a look at 7 easy ways to improve the quality of life for your senior loved ones.

Ensure outdoor activities

Make sure that your elderly loved ones spend some time outdoors so that they can get some Sun and fresh air. You can also create a small garden or planters on the patio for them. Engage them in activities like gardening and spend some quality time with them.

Organize the house

Try to implement adequate safety measures in the house, so that seniors can move around without any risks. You may also take professional help to perform a safety assessment to rule out risk at home. This will help reduce the senior’s anxiety of accidents and injuries, such as slips and falls, home.

Arrange for home care

Professional caregivers are trained to help and assist seniors with daily activities. Share all information regarding your senior loved one’s interests and preferences with them. Check with the caregiver regularly about their progress and maintain a calendar of all appointments and visits.

Plan family time

Schedule regular family visits so that elders get an opportunity to meet and interact with their loved ones. Preparing meals for them and taking walks together are great ways to stay connected. Watch out for any lapses in memory and keep in touch with the caregivers to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Use assistive devices

Ensure your elderly live one get the best care to improve their quality of life. For example, you can improve bathroom safety and prevent the elders from falling by installing bath lifts, such as the Mangar Archimedes bath lift. It allows seniors to enjoy a relaxing bath safely and independently. Install grab bars around the house, especially in the bathrooms, hallways, and the staircase to allow seniors to move around the house safely.

Encourage hobbies

Encourage seniors to cultivate an interest or a hobby. It will keep them busy and help them feel more productive and happier. Help them join and attend a local hobby group.

Financial Management

You can help seniors manage their finances so that they can set up a monthly budget and manage expenses better.

If you are looking for elderly assistive devices or independent living aids, such as grab bars, bath lifts, patient lifts, and more, to make your senior loved one’s life more comfortable, check out the leading online store, My Home For Life.