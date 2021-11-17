Online Home Service Is Now Possible and Have Come to the Reality: Keyvendors Has Done It

Noida, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Home Services such as electrician, plumber, interior designing, architect, AC services, carpet cleaning, sofa cleaning, and many more have become an integral part of our life. Usually, we search offline and online for the best professionals and visit their offices to hire them. But today, Keyvendors has made it possible to get every service at your home and doorstep.

How Keyvendors Has Come To the Light

Keyvendors is a flagship company of Shree Krishna Contractor (SKC), and it came into existence in 2015. Initially, the company has worked in interior designing and waterproofing services. But gradually, Keyvendors has started new segments of home services such as AC repair and services, business and taxes, painting services, turnkey contractor, false ceiling, modular kitchen, car dry cleaning, sofa cleaning, POP, core cutting, and many more.

Our vision

Mr. Parvinder Baweja, The Managing Director of the Company, said, “We have conducted inclusive study and surveys on the requirements of home services. And our marketing and research team come up with the most common home services and daily requirements of people to bring ease in customer’s life.”

Our vision is to give effortless, convenient, and comfortable home services to customers. We ensure that they don’t have to move a single step out of the house and easily get services at their doorstep. It happens with one click of the mouse, keyboard typing, and mobile phone scrolling.

Things customers love about Keyvendors

Keyvendors assist people in receiving home services easily with a single phone call, email, chat, WhatsApp, etc. Once the customers feed details and requirements into our portal, our system will naturally receive them, and we will send suitable professionals to your home. Don’t worry about the information because we never share our customer details with anyone; all details are encrypted. . Our home service portal mechanism minimizes manual efforts and efficiently manages and systemizes the data. Our working system is also useful to send notifications and reminders to the user’s email address mentioned on the portal.

After profound market research, Keyvendors has started working on offering same-day booking services. The direct benefits of home service professionals developed by Keyvendors come with flexibility and ease. According to Mrs. Neha Baweja, Co-founder and Operation Head, “We are working for our customers, and we understand that customers’ requirements change dynamically. That is why we have been already working for the present and future perspectives. Thankfully our innovative in-house professionals and vendors have managed to deliver quality, genuine and quick services, and they have the flexibility to assimilate changing human service needs.”

About Keyvendors:

Keyvendors is the frontrunner home service portal based on different work related to humans, be it painting, GST return filing, architecture, electronic appliance repair, etc. We provide the latest, highly technological, and top-quality experts across all industries. We have attained a credible status in the interior designing and waterproofing industry and created a milestone for essential home service requirements. Keyvendors is the brainchild of the main organization Shree Krishna Contractor (SKC), located in Shakarpur, New Delhi, India.

We have already served many clients in the East Delhi region. Our company is occupied with an intellectual squad of professionals including interior designers, painters, plumbers, electricians, building contractors, etc. We tend to provide tailored home services that stand top according to the expectations of end-users.

Office Address

26 Veer Savarkar Block, Dayanand Colony, Shakarpur Office No. 655, Aggarwal Chamber IIIrd, Delhi, 110092

Website: https://www.keyvendors.com/

Phone: 90-18-18-18-18

Email: info@keyvendors.com