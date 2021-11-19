Industrial Salt Industry Trends, Business Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, and Share Forecast

The industrial salts market was valued at USD 12.70 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.93 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the chlor-alkali industry is driving the growth of the industrial salts market in chemical processing application. The growing use of industrial salts for de-icing and water treatment applications is expected to further fuel the growth of the market across the globe. Agriculture and oil & gas are the key application sectors of industrial salts.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=114673715

Companies in the industrial salts market adopted various strategies to enhance their presence between July 2012 and June 2017. Expansions accounted for a major share of all the growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the industrial salts market between July 2012 and June 2017. K+S AG (Germany), Cargill, Inc. (US), Compass Minerals America Inc. (US), China National Salt Industry Co. (China), Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India), Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan), Rio Tinto Group (UK), COMPAGNIE DES SALINS DU MIDI ET SALINES DE L’EST (France), Dominion Salt Ltd. (New Zealand), and Exportadora de Sal de C.V. (Mexico) are some the leading players operating in the industrial salts market.

Besides expansions, new product launches, agreements, and mergers were other key strategies adopted by the leading players to enhance their market shares and strengthen their presence in the industrial salts market between July 2012 and June 2017.

K+S AG is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial salts, globally. The company carries out its business operations through its potash & magnesium products and salt business segments. In May 2016, K+S AG (Germany) launched its solar salt project in Australia. The annual production capacity of the plant is expected to be 3.5 million tons. This expansion is expected to help the company increase its presence in Asia Pacific.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=114673715

Compass Minerals International Inc. is also one of the key manufacturers of industrial salts. Founded in the year 2001, the company carries out its business operations through its two business segments, namely, salt and plant nutrients. The salt segment was a key business segment of the company in terms of revenue generation in 2016. The company has its salt business across North America, South America, and Europe. In October 2016, Compass Minerals International Inc. (US) completed the acquisition of Produquímica Indústria e Comércio S.A., a Brazil-based manufacturer and distributor of salts, minerals, and agricultural nutrients. Compass Minerals previously held 35% stake in the company and completed the acquisition by acquiring the remaining shares. The acquisition has helped the Compass Minerals to expand its salt business.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 Micro Quadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com