Study Analyzes Crucial Trends That Are Currently Determining The Growth Of The Fertilizer Additives Market During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

According to a recently published Fact.MR study, the fertilizer additives market is estimated to witness moderate growth during the 2018-2028 period owing to the decrease in the average arable land and growing demand for food and agricultural produce. Technological innovations and modern-day advancements are helping manufacturers develop fertilizer additives that enhance fertilizer performance significantly and increase the average crop yield.

Anti-caking agents which prevent the formation of lumps in powdered fertilizers are expected to hold a substantial share of the fertilizer additives market. These agents are composed of fats and oils which prevent the interaction between atmosphere and fertilizer particles.

Manufacturers are finding anti-caking agents increasingly effective as the absence of lumps in fertilizers aid them in effectively handling, packaging, and transporting fertilizers. Further, the absence of anti-caking agents in fertilizers can cause agglomeration which prohibits the material from evenly distributing in the fields and hence results in wastage. Additionally, agglomeration of fertilizers can block flow passages of machines used for distributing fertilizers, clearing which incurs hefty costs. The recent research by Fact.MR opines that these factors are vital drivers of the growing demand for anti-caking agents which accounted for over 50% of the fertilizer additives market share in 2018. Additionally, the introduction of organic anti-caking agents for use in fertilizer manufacturing is further estimated to bolster market growth as demand for organic substances continues to proliferate in the agrochemicals market.

Fertilizer Additives Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the fertilizer additives market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, application, and key regions.

Type

Anti-caking Agents

Dust Suppressors

Drying Agents

Granulating Agents

Others

Application

Nitrogen

Phosphorous Pentoxide

Potassium Oxide

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Crucial insights in the Fertilizer Additives Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Fertilizer Additives Market Basic overview of the Fertilizer Additives Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Fertilizer Additives Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Fertilizer Additives Market across various industries.

