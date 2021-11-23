BREAKING NEWS: LAMAR K IS OUT WITH A BRAND NEW SINGLE, “BLACK BIRKIN”.

New York, USA, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Bahija Lakoismi aka Lamar K Queen B is a Hip hop/Rap producer, singer, rapper, songwriter, and Fashion model.

Lamar k was born in Morocco and raised in Italy (Milan city), she has pursued her studies there as an IT engineer/Music producer after graduating in maths/physics sciences.

The artist charted on Billboard in many different European countries before launching her label, The Queen Records, and now she’s dropping new music.

Her brand new stunning single “Black Birkin”, which has reached more than 160.000 streams on Spotify, is completely produced by Lamar K herself, showcasing her production skills and lyrical abilities. Lamar is a great producer before a great rapper.

The moderator asked:

Moderator : Lamar, what do you think about the music industry?

Lamar : The music industry is a big market, you need to be a businesswoman/man to take such a big responsibility. I believe that a lot of talented people are losing time on Instagram instead of studying business marketing.

Moderator : We saw the story with Bhad Bhabie and her impersonating you and your presence, can you give us some ulterior informations?

Lamar : I believe that Bhad Bhabie is one of my first fans since she copied all my steps before I even recognize this girl. Being obsessed with me this way can never make me sad. I believe that I’m a great artist and I’m making my way to the top 10 worldwide. I don’t have problems with Bhabie herself, but mostly I have problems with the black management that is trying to push a white girl stealing a black girl’s talent, style, and swag. The investigations are running and I believe that the law is upon everybody.

Moderato r: Do you have upcoming features or projects?

Lamar : Of course, my label is working on international hits right now, with the most famous artists in the world. I feel blessed to reach this point and be always the boss as I am born to be.

Moderator: Thank you Queen B for sharing these informations with us.

Listen to Lamar K on Youtube and Spotify.

Follow Lamar on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

https://hypel.ink/lamarkqueenb

Interview by Jeremy Thomson from HHDN Network (New York).