Aerospace & Defense MRO Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

The Aerospace & Defense MRO Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global aerospace & defense maintenance, repair & overhaul market size is anticipated to reach USD 161.60 billion until 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 5.4% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with increasing air traffic along with need for regular maintenance of aircrafts.

The Narrow body aircraft dominated global market on account of surging usage of these aircraft owing to their features like low-operational costs and higher fuel efficiency. The segment of wide body aircraft is anticipated to show moderate growth from 2019 to 2025 due to more average life as compared to other types.

The commercial aviation segment held largest share across the aerospace & defense MRO market and is expected to witness 5.8% CAGR in the upcoming years on account of the rising number of airline fleets to accommodate surging cargo and passenger traffic. On the other hand, rising military spending for the purchase of advanced aircraft is also gaining traction thereby driving the demand for MRO services for aircraft.

North America held largest share across the global market in 2018 due toan increase in military spending coupled with surging passenger traffic. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the shifting trend of MRO activities from Europe and North America on account of low labor costs.

The market for aerospace & defense MRO includes key players such as GE Aviation, Boeing Company, Honeywell Aerospace, Bombardier Inc., and Airbus SAS. They are implementing several marketing strategies like mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive advantage and widen their global reach.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Narrow Body Aircraft segment is anticipated to register revenue of USD 86.50 Billion by 2025.

The commercial aviation end use segment held the largest share across the global market and is expected to witness 5.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2025across the global aerospace and defense MRO market.

Aerospace and Defense MRO Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Engine

Airframe

Line

Component

Aerospace and Defense MRO Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Others

