Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2025

The Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global vital signs monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.5%. Vital signs include the most basic functions of the human body such as breathing rate, heartbeat, blood pressure and temperature. Patient monitoring devices, the parent market for vital signs monitoring devices, comprises devices that are used for hemodynamic, neurologic and brain functions. To check the level of physical performance, these vital signs are watched, measured and monitored.

The application of vital sign monitoring devices is expanding in the sports industry as well. Hands free human-computer interaction makes it a choice for many, making things easier to handle and obtaining streamlined diagnosis The open communication channel with the doctors make these devices reliable for people to adopt indicating the positive future growth in the segment.

The vital sign monitoring devices can be segmented on the basis of product, end use and mount type. The product can be segregated into monitors, mid acuity monitors, high acuity monitors, temperature measurement devices, digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, blood pressure measurement devices, automated blood pressure thermometers, standalone pulse oximeters and liquid filled thermometers. Vital signs monitoring devices are used in hospitals, ambulatory, clinics, surgical centers and home care settings. Vital signs device can be standalone and portable.

The market is comprised of emergency support, care services and devices. The recent trend of being treated at home in order to minimize the hospital expenditure and gain a cost advantage is expected to help the industry soar new heights. The convenience of being treated at home in the known environment is the most preferred choice of the patients which shows the industry is expected to be progressing with changing trends.

Certain drawbacks in this market are issues in reimbursement, lack of awareness in the developing countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico, and high cost associated with these devices. The U.S due to its preexisting high penetration and limited scope for the addition of hospitals is expected to drive the future growth of this market. Americans suffer from hypertension and obesity which shall play a key role in the development of the market.

Increasing population of diabetic patients in Asia Pacific serves as an indicator that this region is expected to hold the maximum number of consumers for such devices, thereby exhibiting positive growth prospects. North America is the major region that holds the largest market share with maximum number of consumers followed by Europe. Certain new developing markets such as India, China and Japan are also expected to possess high revenue in the coming seven years due to increased health awareness among people and change in their lifestyle.

