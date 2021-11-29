Hemato Oncology Testing Market worth $ 4.0 billion by 2024 : Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Cancer

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the hemato oncology testing market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and market sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as annual reports, press releases & investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold-standard & silver-standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva) were referred to in order to identify and collect information for this study.

According to the new market research report “Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Product & Services (Assay Kits, Services), Cancer (Leukemia (Acute Lymphoblastic, Acute Myeloid), Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma), Technology (PCR, NGS, IHC), End-User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Hemato Oncology Testing Market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2024 from USD 2.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.8%.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Hemato Oncology Testing Market“

77 – Tables

29 – Figures

116 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=262472877

Growth in this market is driven mainly by the rising prevalence of lymphoma & myeloma cancers, growing focus on personalized medicine, and increasing collaborations for developing assays.

The services segment accounted for the largest share of the product & services segment in the Hemato Oncology Testing Market in 2018.

Based on product & services, the market is segmented into assay kits and services. In 2018, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the product & services segment in the Hemato Oncology Testing Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of hematologic cancers and increasing aging population.

Availability of robust infrastructure and high-end equipment for conducting hemato oncology tests are the supporting factors for clinical laboratories segment

Based on end-user, the Hemato Oncology Testing Market has been segmented into four types, i.e., clinical laboratories, hospitals, academic & research institutes, and other end-users. Other end-users include CROs and pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies. Clinical laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years. This is mainly due to the presence of advanced diagnostic equipment such as analyzers and the presence of skilled professionals to perform these tests.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Hemato Oncology Testing Market in 2018

North America accounted for the largest share of the Hemato Oncology Testing Market in 2018. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high incidences of hematologic cancer, aging population, awareness regarding advanced treatment methods, and the strong presence of industry players in the region. These trends are likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=262472877

Some of the leading players in the Hemato Oncology Testing Market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), MolecularMD (Ireland), Invivoscribe, Inc. (US), Asuragen, Inc. (US), Adaptive Biotechnologies (US), ArcherDx, Inc. (US), and ARUP Laboratories Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application (Infectious Disease (Hepatitis, HIV), Oncology, Genetic Testing), Technology (PCR, DNA Sequencing & NGS), End User (Hospital/Academic Laboratory), Product & Service (Reagent, Software) – Global Forecast to 2023

Companion Diagnostics Market by Indication (Breast cancer, NSCLC, Colorectal cancer, Neurological disorders, Infectious Diseases), Technology (PCR, IHC, NGS, ISH), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Reference Lab) – Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hemato-oncology-testing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hemato-oncology-testing.asp