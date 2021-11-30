Whey Protein Concentrate Market Estimated To Record Highest CAGR By 2031

Fact.MR finds that the global trends in health and wellness have made whey protein concentrate synonymous with key innovations in sports industry. People who work out regularly have a strong affinity for whey protein concentrate owing to its health benefits. The recent inclusion of probiotics in whey protein concentrate drinks is further enhancing the health quotient of these drinks and is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the versatility of whey protein concentrate allows it to be used extensively with infant formulae, snacks, confectionaries, and dairy products. The global whey protein concentrate market is likely to gain impetus during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 owing to a strong trend towards protein and high protein products across the entire food and drinks market. As whey has become a key strategic resource in the dairy market, the leading global dairy corporations are increasingly looking at additional future whey streams to maintain supremacy in the global market

However, the high maintenance costs of whey protein concentrate are passed onto customers and this is one of the major restraining factors that could cause hinder the market growth. The fluctuating price of raw materials and price level volatility also hampers the growth of whey protein concentrates market.

The Market Will Significantly Surge with the Advent of Sports and Nutritional Products”

FactMR opines that whey protein concentrate used for sports nutrition will account for over 70% of the market share. Whey protein concentrate with 80% of protein concentration is being used extensively for sports nutritional products. Food multinationals are continuous searching for ways to produce or source whey protein concentrate that is economical, easily available, and can be administered to food products to improve the overall quality. Whey protein concentrate is lab-tested to determine its microbial count and nutritional profile after which the finished product is packed at a GMP, HACCP, and ISO certified production facility to be moved to other businesses. As whey protein concentrate rapidly digests in the body, its fast absorption and nutritional benefits have made food companies pay a large sum over it. Whey protein concentrate has also been found to improve, enhance texture, color, stabilize dry mixes, offer higher shelf-life, and improve the quality of processed meat and dairy products, bakery products, beverages, and snacks.

Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global whey protein concentrate market has been provided in the form of a table in the report. FactMR’s study on the global whey protein concentrate market offers information that is divided into 5 important segments namely: Composition, form, nature, end use and region.

Composition WPC – 35

WPC – 80 Form Powder

Cream Nature Organic

Conventional End Use Infant Formula and Baby Foods

Dietary Supplements

Food Processing

Sports Nutrition

Beverages

Others (Animal Feed, Clinical Nutrition, etc.) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Whey Protein Concentrate Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Whey Protein Concentrate Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Whey Protein Concentrate Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Whey Protein Concentrate Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Whey Protein Concentrate Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Whey Protein Concentrate Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Whey Protein Concentrate Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Whey Protein Concentrate Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Whey Protein Concentrate Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Whey Protein Concentrate Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Whey Protein Concentrate Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Whey Protein Concentrate Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Whey Protein Concentrate Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Whey Protein Concentrate Market growth.

