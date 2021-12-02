Key Market Dynamics in Weapons Carriage & Release System Market

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The Report “Weapons Carriage & Release System Market by Platform (Fighter Aircraft, Combat Support Aircraft, Helicopters, UAVs), Weapon Type (Missiles, Bombs, Rockets, Torpedoes), Systems Component, End Use, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, estimated to be USD 462 million in 2019, the market for weapons carriage & release system is projected to reach USD 554 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2025. There is an increasing demand for weapons carriage & release systems from the growing aircraft fleets across the globe. These systems are extensively adopted for anti-submarine warfare roles in helicopters and combat support aircraft, such as P8 Poseidon, MH-60 Romeo, and Lynx Helicopter.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103469056

Based on weapon type, the missiles segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2019 to 2025

Among the weapon types, the demand for missiles is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of different ranges and types of missiles, according to mission requirements, has led to the growing demand for missile-related carriage & release systems. There has also been an increasing adoption of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles with extended ranges on fighter aircraft. Additionally, fifth-generation aircraft use a new range of adapters for missile carriage.

The OEM segment is estimated to have a larger market share than the aftermarket segment in 2019

Based on end use, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Between the two, the OEM segment is estimated to capture a larger market share in 2019. This larger share can be attributed to the increasing inventory of newly inducted airborne platforms. Growth has been witnessed in the procurement of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), fighter aircraft of the fourth and fifth-generation, and helicopters. These airborne platforms have increasing applications in anti-submarine warfare, air-to-ground support, and air defense roles. The development of a new range of missiles, such as beyond visual range and anti-radiation missiles, for newly inducted platforms, has also added to the growth of the OEM segment.

The market is projected to grow at the highest rate in the North American region from 2019 to 2025

Based on region, the weapons carriage & release system market in North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is largely due to the growing procurement of fighter aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs in US. The market growth in North America is also attributed to increasing upgradation programs for airborne platforms in the region.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=103469056

Weapons carriage & release systems are majorly developed by companies present in the North American and European regions. The key players in the weapons carriage & release system market include Harris Corporation (US), Ultra Electronics (US), Marvin Group (US), Marotta Controls (US), Moog Inc. (US), RUAG Group (Switzerland), Systima Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Company (US), Cobham plc (UK), ALKAN (France), and RAFAUT Group (France).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com