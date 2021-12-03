Industrial Hemp Market Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Chicago, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The industrial hemp market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34% from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025. The growth of this market is attributed to the increased consumption of hemp-based products due to their various health benefits and increased incidences of diseases such as epilepsy and other sleep disorders. However, the complex regulatory structure for the usage of industrial hemp in different countries is expected to hinder the market growth of industrial hemp.

The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the industrial hemp market during the forecast period owing to growth in consumption of hemp seeds as food as well as their wide application in other food products such as smoothies, yogurt, cereals, and bars especially in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. Furthermore, increasing legalization of industrial hemp in the European region in the coming years is expected to boost the industrial hemp market.

Major vendors in the industrial hemp market include Hempco (Canada), Ecofibre (Australia), Hemp Inc. (US), GenCanna (US), HempFlax BV (Netherlands), Konoplex Group (Russia), Hemp Oil Canada (Canada), BAFA (Germany), Hemp Poland (Poland), Dun Agro (Netherlands), Colorado Hemp Works (US), Canah International (Romania), South Hemp Tecno (Italy), Plains Industrial Hemp Processing (Canada), and MH Medical Hemp (Germany).