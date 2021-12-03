Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market Is Likely To Register Double Digit CAGR During 2021 To 2031

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bio-based platform chemicals market is anticipated to top US$ 23 Mn by 2031, progressing at a CAGR of 8% over the next ten years.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5366

Depletion of fossil fuels and strict regulations associated with environmental pollution are key factors that are aiding the adoption of bio-based platform chemicals that are eco-friendly. Rapid growth of the green chemistry sector will also contribute to developments in the industry. Wide scope of applications, including agrochemicals, cosmetics, plastics, and chemical reactions, are likely to aid the growth of the market over the coming years.

Also, investments in research for biocatalysts and easy access to biomass feedstock are likely to positively impact production, allowing for better product quality without substantial changes to the composition of the end product.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global bio-based platform chemicals market to top US$ 23 Mn by 2031.

C-3 platform chemicals projected to reach around US$ 10 Mn by 2031.

C-4 platform chemicals projected to record above 7% CAGR over next 10 years.

North America is the most lucrative region and will generate over 50% of global revenue by 2031.

Market in Australia expected to reach valuation of US$ 3 Mn by 2031.

Market in Germany to record 6% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5366

“Rising demand for bio-based platform chemicals from end-user industries and changes in consumer preference for eco-friendly products are key factors driving long-term growth of the market,” according to a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

The global bio-based platform chemicals market is moderately consolidated in nature, and is characterized by market leaders holding a significant share in terms of volume and value. Leading players are focused on strategic collaborations with the aim of bolstering the scope of applications for bio-based platform chemicals, which will generate new revenue streams in the years to come.

Arzeda announced the expansion of its protein design platform, aimed towards applications in the commercial deployment of designer enzymes in the food sector, for the development of sustainable, nutritional ingredients.

Cargill and Virent Inc have joined hands to analyze the scope of applications for corn dextrose, to be used as a feedstock with the help of bio-forming technology for low-carbon bio-fuels and biochemicals.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5366

Key Segments in Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Industry Research

Type C-3 Platform Chemicals Bio-based Glycerol Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid C-4 Platform Chemicals Bio-based Succinic Acid Bio-based Fumaric Acid Bio-based Malic Acid Bio-based Aspartic Acid C-5 Platform Chemicals Bio-based Levulinic Acid Bio-based Glutamic Acid Bio-based Itaconic Acid Bio-based Xylitol C-6 Platform Chemicals Bio-based Sorbitol Bio-based Glucaric Acid Bio-based 2,5-Furan Dicarboxylic Acid

Application Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Polymers Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Plastic Formulation Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Bio-fuel Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Cosmetics Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Paints & Coatings Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Solvents Bio-based Platform Chemicals for Pharmaceuticals



Crucial insights in the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Basic overview of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market stakeholders.

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/push-to-talk-ptt-services-and-solution-to-concentrate-increasingly-in-government–defense-sectors-factmr-301271566.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: