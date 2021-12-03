Surface Cleaning Products Market Estimated To Discern 2x Expansion By 2031

This surface cleaning products intelligence study delivers detailed assessment of the global market and enables users to make informed business decisions. Demand for surface cleaning products is expected to rise at a CAGR of nearly 5% over the next ten years.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has predicted growth of the market to be attributed to factors such as increasing expenditure on preventive healthcare and rising consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene.

With increasing disposable income in developing nations, sales of surface cleaning products are expected to rise and generate high revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased awareness regarding personal hygiene and cleanliness, and this has majorly aided the market in gain impetus.

Manufacturers have been focusing on developing new and efficient products to cater to a wide range of consumers and maximize their revenue potential. Investments in research & development have also been increased to offer novel products that are eco-friendly and are in line with the expectations of more aware consumers. Sustainability is a major factor influencing the direction of the global surface cleaning products industry, and is expected to be a major trend over the decade.

Segmentation of Surface Cleaning Products Industry Research

By Product Type Liquid Surface Cleaning Products Powder Surface Cleaning Products& Surface Cleaning Wipes Others

By Sales Channel Sales of Surface Cleaning Products Via Modern Trade Sales of Surface Cleaning Products Via Groceries Sales of Surface Cleaning Products Via Conveniences Stores Sales of Surface Cleaning Products Via E-Commerce Other Retail Format

By Packaging Format Bottle Packaging for Surface Cleaning Products Pouch Packaging for Surface Cleaning Products Surface Cleaning Product Sprays Others



