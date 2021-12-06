Dispenser Planet and MyWorld Launch New Products and Service Using a Dashboard which Leads to Process Optimazation

Zürich, Switzerland, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Dispenser Planet Ltd and myWorldLtd are pleased to announce the very new managed services of SWISS MADE dispenser and alcohol-free handsanitizer. With these services both companies underline their commitment of partnership. Effective December 1, 2021, the new Managed Service will be available in 3 levels of SLA’s. Part of these SLA’s are the very new SWISS MADE dispenser for handsanitizer, in combination with the SWISS MADE hand sanitizer without alcohol, SWISSDES™.

Especially in these days the COVID Pandemic is changing to epidemic! Hand washing becomes crucial. WHO studies say that each second infection decease could be avoided by washing hands more often and in the right way (with water and soap, or with hand sanitizer).

As a precautionary measure, companies can provide their employees with a solution that is suitable for everyday use and offers logistical advantages (outsourcing via managed service). As a result, employees absent less due to illness (COVID, …).

This service is also very suitable for the customer front because it creates a sense of well-being for the customer; positive-feeling customer are easier to advise / handle / satisfy (purchase of products/services). Customer-experience matters!

About Dispenser Planet Ltd., and its managed services

Dispenser Planet Ltd is a Swiss company located at Zug, that fosters new customer experiences through fully managed services. Dispenser Planet has the Vision to revolutionize the way we interact and use hand sanitizer by providing best in class customer experience with high-end quality dispensers and top sanitizers in a full-service model. Part of this solution are state-of-the-art dispensers that can be managed via dashboard, greatly simplifying, and optimizing the monitoring and management of the devices. SWISSDES™, the SWISS MADE alcohol-free hand sanitizer, is integrated into the solution.

About my World Ltd., and its handsanitizer SWISSDES™

my World Ltd is a Swiss company located at Rümlang (Zürich), which designs, develops, produces, and internationally distributes innovative, trendy, and sustainable “disinfectant without alcohol” solutions (via partner and distribution network).

The key product SWISSDES™ is the core in all product groups and is manufactured in Switzerland. In addition to the required approvals, the product has also been awarded “very good” by international dermatological certificates. This year, the company was awarded by the GO GLOBAL AWARD in Healthtec as a sustainably operating company.