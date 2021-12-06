DevOps market Size, Share, Leading Players, Growth Factors, Segments and Regional Trends By 2023

The DevOps market is expected to grow from USD 3.42 Billion in 2018 to USD 10.31 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period, owing to the existing market offerings and increasing focus on pricing and promotions.

The major players in the DevOps market include CA Technologies (US), IBM (US) , Atlassian (Australia), Micro Focus (UK), Puppet (US), Red Hat (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Cigniti (India), GitLab (US), RapidValue (US), Chef Software (US), TO THE NEW (India), XebiaLabs (US), CFEngine (US), Docker (US), CollabNet (US), Electric Cloud (US), HashiCorp (US), Rackspace (US), Perforce (US), Clarive (Spain), and OpenMake Software (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches. The key strategy often adopted by these players is new product launches to achieve a strong foothold in the DevOps market.

CA Technologies is one of the leading vendors of DevOps solutions. The company offers a wide range of DevOps automated solutions under 3 categories, including agile management, continuous delivery, and operate agilely. In recent years, the company has been focusing more on adopting different business strategies for offering innovative services to customers, thus enhancing their experience. In September 2017, CA Technologies launched Automic Software a dynamic, visual map of DevOps and Continuous Delivery (CD) toolchains. In November 2016, the company announced enhancements to its DevOps portfolio, including CA Application Performance Management (CA APM), CA Performance Management, and CA Virtual Network Assurance. These additions would help improve the user experience across dynamically changing applications, infrastructure, and networks.

Red Hat is one of the leading providers of DevOps solutions and services. The company offer platforms, infrastructures, tools, solutions, and consulting services to enable DevOps. Furthermore, it delivers DevOps training and certification to help enterprises accelerate applications delivery by providing training for DevOps-related skills and technologies, such as containers, Red Hat Ansible Engine, Red Hat Ansible Tower, and Puppet. The company has undertaken organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand the services offerings, and provide innovative offerings to customers. In September 2016, Red Hat announced Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.3, a secure container application platform that brings Docker and Kubernetes to the enterprise. The new version enables enterprises to build and maintain both cloud-native and traditional applications.

The DevOps market research report analyzes the global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, vendor portfolio analysis, restraints, and opportunities in the market.

