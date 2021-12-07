Creative Diagnostics Launches New Antibodies to Support Neuroscience Research

Shirley, USA, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — As a global leading supplier of raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for bio-technology industry, Creative Diagnostics has launched a comprehensive list of neuroscience antibodies for research use, which cover neural development, stem cells proliferation and differentiation, neurodegenerative disease, neural transmission and so on. All of these antibodies are well-validated with abundant quality control data in comprehensive applications, including WB, IHC, IF, and ELISA.

In neuroscience research, antibodies are major tools to clarify the process and mechanism which take place during neural development and related disease. The key to neuroscience research is the identification of cellular, molecular and tissue features that can be used as biomarkers to help identify patients at risk for neurological disease and as targets for new therapies. In this release, Creative Diagnostics has launched comprehensive antibody products for neuroscience research, categorized by the neural cell markers, ion channels, neurotransmitters, transporters and receptors, and neural transcription factors.

For instance, for the Neural Stem Cell Marker, Creative Diagnostics has offered a series of antibodies for research application, such as the Anti-NES monoclonal antibody, clone 512 (DCABH-366), Anti-SOX2 monoclonal antibody, clone Cukdf (DMABT-H23512), and Anti-Human HES3 polyclonal antibody (CABT-L352R). Neural stem cells (NSCs) are the stem cells of the nervous system. During development they give rise to the entire nervous system. In adults, a small number of NSCs remain and are mostly quiescent; however, ample evidence supports their important roles in plasticity, aging, disease, and regeneration of the nervous system. Understanding the extrinsic and intrinsic regulation of adult NSCs and their newborn progeny, and their response to both positive and negative stimuli will further illuminate their role in disease, injury, stress, and brain function. The use of NSCs as a treatment strategy in CNS disease and injury has been tested for decades. Parkinsons’ disease specifically has gained the most momentum for potential therapeutic benefits.

Another example included in Creative Diagnostics’ portfolio of antibodies are that used for research in the Chloride Channels, such as the Anti-CLIC1 monoclonal antibody, clone 3E5 (DMABT-H13446), Anti-CLIC2 (aa 109-158) polyclonal antibody(CABT-BL4393), and Anti-CLIC4 polyclonal antibody (DPAB-DC1261). Chloride is the most abundant anion and serves many different biological roles. As a counterion for Na+ and K+, chloride ensures electroneutrality both under steady state and during transport across cellular membranes, as exemplified by transepithelial transport and acidification of intracellular vesicles. Owed to its high concentration, it serves, together with positively charged counterions, as important osmolyte to drive water across cellular membranes in cell volume regulation and transepithelial secretion or absorption of water.

“Creative Diagnostics has a comprehensive collection of antibodies targeting neurological diseases, and we’re committed to providing global customers with the best quality antibodies for all the neuroscience research needs.” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, chief scientific officer of R&D department of Creative Diagnostics.

