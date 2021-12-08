TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd proudly announces the launch of its updated Web Portal

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd., a provider of CMMS software, announces the newly designed web portal with a modernized user interface that helps the visitor to enhance their knowledge about CMMS solutions with a Supreme level of User Journey throughout the Website. With the deliberate efforts and energy of the creative team, and planned execution at all the levels, TeroTAM is now live with a web portal that engages and educates every genuine visitor who visits the portal with a purpose.

What solutions were there on Earlier version?

Earlier version of TeroTAM’s website was mainly having the solutions like

Asset Management

Asset Tracking

Facility Management

Task Management

Complaint Management

TeroTAM’s New Web portal empowers all the visitors from different industries to find the relevant education and solution for their industry relevant problems.

What is there on the New Website?

All the existing solutions are updated with latest features and information in addition to newly added solutions:

Advanced as well as Industry based Solution

Store Condition Assessment (SCA)

Add Budget & Expenses Service

eProcurement Service

Project Management

Inventory Management

Enquiry Management

HRMS

Vendor Management

Escalation management

Hospital Management Solution

Solar and Energy Management Solution

Oil and Gas Industry Management Solution

Food and Beverage Industry Management Solution

Additionally We have added:

Product Update – To keep the stakeholders aware about every single product changes happening time to time

Press Release – To share the most important news and updates to all the relevant audiences

Video Tutorial – To educate all the users and concerned persons about the CMMS solutions and their functionality and usage patterns

Updated Blogs – Time to Time knowledge sharing through Blogs with an advanced approach

About TeroTAM: TeroTAM is a New Age Asset Management Solution that enables users to manage, maintain, and control their assets and equipment, as well as human power, to improve efficiency and asset longevity. TeroTAM comes with a number of capabilities, including asset management, complaint tracking and management, facility management, task management with QR code tracking, and a centralised communication system with high-end features like document and image sharing, as well as digital signatures.