TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd proudly announces the launch of its updated Web Portal

Posted on 2021-12-08 by in Software // 0 Comments

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd., a provider of CMMS software, announces the newly designed web portal with a modernized user interface that helps the visitor to enhance their knowledge about CMMS solutions with a Supreme level of User Journey throughout the Website. With the deliberate efforts and energy of the creative team, and planned execution at all the levels, TeroTAM is now live with a web portal that engages and educates every genuine visitor who visits the portal with a purpose.

What solutions were there on Earlier version?

Earlier version of TeroTAM’s website was mainly having the solutions like

  • Asset Management
  • Asset Tracking 
  • Facility Management
  • Task Management
  • Complaint Management

TeroTAM’s New Web portal empowers all the visitors from different industries to find the relevant education and solution for their industry relevant problems.

What is there on the New Website?

All the existing solutions are updated with latest features and information in addition to newly added solutions:

Advanced  as well as Industry based Solution

  • Store Condition Assessment (SCA) 
  • Add Budget & Expenses Service
  • eProcurement Service
  • Project Management 
  • Inventory Management
  • Enquiry Management
  • HRMS 
  • Vendor Management 
  • Escalation management
  • Hospital Management Solution
  • Solar and Energy Management Solution
  • Oil and Gas Industry Management Solution
  • Food and Beverage Industry Management Solution

Additionally We have added:

  • Product Update – To keep the stakeholders aware about every single product changes happening time to time
  • Press Release – To share the most important news and updates to all the relevant audiences
  • Video Tutorial – To educate all the users and concerned persons about the CMMS solutions and their functionality and usage patterns
  • Updated Blogs – Time to Time knowledge sharing through Blogs with an advanced approach 

 

About TeroTAM: TeroTAM is a New Age Asset Management Solution that enables users to manage, maintain, and control their assets and equipment, as well as human power, to improve efficiency and asset longevity. TeroTAM comes with a number of capabilities, including asset management, complaint tracking and management, facility management, task management with QR code tracking, and a centralised communication system with high-end features like document and image sharing, as well as digital signatures.

 

