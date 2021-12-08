Chainfir Capital Announces Investment in Dopamine

Shanghai, China, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Chainfir Capital is delighted to announce our latest investment in Dopamine, an all-in-one integrated platform.

Chainfir Capital states that Dopamine App is the first end-to-end user-centric mobile app. With more than 1 million downloads, it has comprehensive functions and its user interface is simple and intuitive targeting a wide range of users. At present, the project has fewer competitors and a large space for follow-up development.

About Dopamine

Dopamine is a crypto integrated platform that aims to bring together interaction, information, and transaction in a single app designed for both beginners and experts.

About Chainfir Capital

Founded in 2018, Chainfir Capital is a world-leading venture capital institution with an AUM of $20M USD as of Dec. 1, 2021, focused exclusively on early-stage blockchain projects with potential. Benefited from powerful resources, profuse experience, and a professional team, Chainfir Capital has evaluated 500+ projects and successively invested in 20+ projects, including Casper, Splinterlands, Juggernaut, Mimir quiz.

To find out more, visit the website at https://www.chainfir.com