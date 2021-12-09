Engraving Material

Ubi Crescent, Singapore, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Signvec Technology is one of the best engraving Industries in Singapore that offers Engraving Materials. We supply Micro-surfaced ABS Hardwear with hardware protective surface Sheet Size: 600mm x 1200mm.

Different materials perform better when used for specific applications and striking a precise balance between the two in your selection often goes a long way to ensure you get the most out of your signs. With that in mind, here is a quick guide on the different types of laser engraving materials.

Wood

Wood is an excellent material to use for your signage, especially in outdoor settings. If you run a bar, a hotel or another business that takes advantage of the outdoor experience, wood is an excellent choice that blends well with the environment. You can choose from softwoods to hardwoods depending on what you intend to achieve with your signage. For instance, softwoods such as plywood are the best, particularly if you want the cutting to be done all the way through. They are soft, which makes it quicker and easier to cut through. They are also cheaper than their hardwood counterparts, which is ideal if you are on a budget.

If you are looking for a premium finish, hardwood is the better alternative, especially for indoor signages. Albeit more expensive, it is attractive and extremely durable.

Acrylic

Acrylic or plastic is another material to consider for your engraved business signs. It is affordable and is great for both indoor and outdoor signage. One of the top benefits of using this material is that you have a wider range of acrylics to choose from than other laser engraving materials. The material comes in many colours and finishes, which means you will always find something that works best for your business. If you are looking for the versatility of plastic and the elegance of glass, plexiglass is the perfect option to go for when it comes to acrylics.

Metal

Metal is by far the most durable option you will find. You can decide between stainless steel and aluminium for your signage. They are perfect for reception and navigational signs. You can also engrave a corporate message to metal plaques in your office or business to add some level of distinction