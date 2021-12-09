OMRON POWER SUPPLY – INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply OMRON power supply for Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Color Sorter Machine etc

BMT is one of the most reliable names in OMRON AC Power Supply industry. OMRON provides many types of general-purpose Power Supplies, such as the type mounted to DIN rail or the type built into equipment. OMRON also provides the S8VS which provides notification of replacement timing, and the Buffer Block that handles momentary power interruptions, and other highly reliable Power Supplies. BMT Offer complete choice of power supply which include S8FS OMRON switch mode power supply, S8VS OMRON power supply, S8VK-C24024 switch mode power supply, S8VK-C06024 switch mode power supply, S8fS power supply and S8FS-C10024 switch mode power supply.

About US:-

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “B.B. Group of Companies”.

“India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier”

BMT is India’s biggest “System Integrator & Distributor” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

For more product details, please contact:

Nitin Aggarwal

(Director of Sales)

BalaJiMicroTechnologies Private Limted.

Unit 508, DLF Prime Towers, OKhla Phase-1, New Delhi-110020, India

Mobile/WhatsApp: +91-8800338409

Email: nitin.aggarwal@balaji-microtechnologies.com

Corporate Website: www.balaji-microtechnologies.com