Food Authenticity Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

The Food Authenticity Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Food authenticity is a commercial term against food frauds. Food fraud takes place when a food is knowingly placed on the market for financial gain with a purpose to hoax consumers. There are many types of possible food frauds. The food and standard agency (FSA) defines food fraud in two types; the sale of food is utterly harmful and unfit to consume and the other being wilful improper description of food. Therefore, a legit framework exists in enhancing the sharing and analysis to eliminate or minimize the fraud and informing industry’s own activity to assure an enhanced supply chain for food. On the basis of target testing, the global food authenticity market is segmented into meat speciation, country of origin & aging, adulteration & false labelling.

Food and drink producers depend of supply chains to help consumers affirm of choice, consistency, and quality of products, affordability and continuity of supply. A supply chain despite of its complexity need to be managed adequately on risks. One of the major risk for supply chain to sustain is population increase and rising demand from limited resources and constantly changing diets. Thus, commercial food companies also need to remain alert to the potential for food fraud and work supportively with customers and suppliers to minimize the risks of food fraud.

Developing countries are much vulnerable to food frauds owing to constantly changing dynamics in public and private sector, thus authenticity is a vital component of food in terms of quality components. Authenticity enables certainty and certification for every individual product so that it possesses a set of legal features to prevent every type of deception in the market. Owing to diversity of authentication criteria and a high number of products, food authentication includes a series of methods and techniques of general or specific investigation.

Commercially, food safety or food authentication can only be reached by the growth of quality and food services under surveillance via the entire food chain which forms as an indispensable instrument to achieve the food traceability. Overall, with the rise in food frauds and food deception in the market on a global scale, the global food authentication market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of food authenticity market includes growth in economically motivated adulterations owing to high competition and rise in incidences of food frauds. In a highly competitive, food frauds due to economically motivated adulterations are increasing.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report:

Intertek Group Plc

Microbac Corporation

LGC Science Group Ltd

EMSL Analytical Inc

Genetic ID

Romer Labs Diagnostics GmbH

ALS Limited and many others

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global food authenticity market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is projected to be fastest growing market owing to growth in food safety among consumers. The market is growing at a higher CAGR owing to rise in stringent food regulations across regions. North America dominates the global market due to stringent food regulations existing across US countries.

