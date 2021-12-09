Lucintel Forecasts Domestic Booster Pump Market to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Domestic Booster Pump Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing construction industry, demand for efficient pumping solutions which have resulted in the shift from traditional pumps to booster or intelligent pumps and due to its properties such as, easy to operate and monitor.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in domestic booster pump market by product type (single stage and multiple stage), end use (residential homes/flats, farm houses/cottages/guest houses), distribution channel (DIY, wholesalers, third party installers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Multiple stage market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the domestic booster pump market is segmented into single stage and multiple stage. Lucintel forecasts that the multiple stage market is expected to remain the largest segment due to multiple pumps are used to boost water supply in tall buildings or in hilly areas for various commercial and residential applications.

“Asia pacific will dominate the domestic booster pump market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to growing residential and non residential construction activities.

Major players of domestic booster pump market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Aquatec, Dab Pumps Spa, KSB, Franklin, Grundfos, Xylem, Kärcher, SyncroFlo, Wilo SE, and Zodiac Pool Solutions are among the major domestic booster pump providers.

