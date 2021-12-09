Lucintel Forecasts Pen Needle Market to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024

According to the recent study the Pen Needle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes, geriatric population, technological advancements, advantages of insulin pens over syringes and vials.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in pen needle market by product (standard needle and safety needle),length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm), therapy (glucagon-like peptides, insulin, growth hormones and others), mode of purchase (retail and non retail), end use (hospital, clinics, home healthcare and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (ROW)).

Based on product, the pen needle market is segmented into standard needle and safety needle. Lucintel forecasts that the standard needle market is expected to remain the largest segment due to low cost. Safety pen needles are expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years.

Based on length the 4mm segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing diabetes prevalence and the development of improved pen needle technologies.

Major players of pen needle market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed Holding, Owen Mumford, HTL-Strefa, B. Braun Melsungen, Terumo, Ultimed, Allison Medical and Artsana are among the major pen needle providers.

