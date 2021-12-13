Telepresence Equipment Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Telepresence Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global telepresence equipment market size is estimated to account for USD 2.45 billion by 2025, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is likely to register a CAGR of 2.9% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing need to establish an effective communication system and reduce the expenses incurred in travelling are bolstering the demand for telepresence equipment.

Request a Sample Copy of Telepresence Equipment Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/telepresence-equipment-market/request-sample

Rising use of these pieces of equipment in education, government and healthcare are augmenting the growth of the market. Government bodies are aiming at establishing telepresence rooms ‘as a service’ to garner revenue. Organizations across the boards are increasingly adopting these solutions as it enables quality communication.

The growth in robotic telepresence in the recent past is among major factors driving the market growth. Among different end-users, large enterprises held the highest market share in 2016. Increasing spending on IT infrastructure coupled with a growing need to establish a robust communication system is bolstering the segment growth.

North America occupied the largest share in the market in 2016 and the region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast duration. Increasing demand for telepresence equipment in the U.S is augmenting the market growth as region alone held more than 60% of the share in the market in 2016.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Avaya

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Vidyo

Cisco Systems

Access Telepresence Equipment Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/telepresence-equipment-market

Telepresence Equipment based on Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Multi-Codec Telepresence

Personal Telepresence

Immersive Telepresence

Room based Telepresence

Telepresence Equipment Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

End-Points

Display

Standard Definition

High Definition

Camera

Microphone

Infrastructure

Telepresence Equipment based on Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Healthcare

Education

Pharmaceuticals

Government

Commercial

Scientific

Construction & Engineering

Entertainment

Others

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com