PET Packaging Market Opportunity , Growth , and Analysis 2021

The market for PET packaging is projected to grow from USD 57.64 Billion in 2016 to USD 74.32 Billion by 2021, at an estimated CAGR of 5.21%. The market for PET packaging is growing due to increasing demand in end-use industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care & cosmetics.

Browse 197 market data tables with 74 figures spread through 250 pages and in-depth TOC on “PET Packaging Market by Form (Amorphous PET, Crystalline PET), Pack type (Bottles & jars, Bags & pouches, Trays, Lids/Caps & closures, others), Filling Technology (Hot fill, Cold fill, Aseptic fill, others), Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-use industry – Forecast to 2021”

Bottles & jars to gain maximum traction during the forecast period

Bottles & jars are highly preferred as they are light weight, safe, flexible, and most importantly, 100% recyclable. Adding to this, PET delivers excellent performance in extreme conditions such as high temperature, moisture, and humidity. PET packaging is preferred in the food industry because it maintains the freshness of food items and increases the shelf life. It is also highly used in beverages and CSD (carbonated-soda drink) because of the anti-contaminable property.

Food segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The PET packaging market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry into food, beverage, personal care, household products, pharmaceutical, and others which include consumer durables. In 2015, the food segment accounted for the largest share of the end-use industry segment and it is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. To maintain the shelf quality of the food and to deal with external environment conditions, PET packaging is highly preferred because of its resistance to chemical, acid, and oil. Additionally, the hot-sealable property of PET helps to manufacture the seal-tight lids and caps. It also plays a crucial role in transportation and logistics because of the light weight.

Asia-Pacific to play a key role in the market for PET packaging

On the basis of key regions, the market for PET packaging is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The low labor costs, excellent industrialization, a huge scope for FDI, emerging economic conditions, and an excellent hold on industries such as food, retail, beverage, construction, and pharmaceutical & healthcare have played a key role in the growth of the market for PET packaging in the Asia-Pacific region.

The key players considered in the report are:

CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada) E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (referred as DuPont) (U.S.) Amcor Limited (Australia) Resilux NV (Belgium) Rexam PLC (U.K.) Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland) Gerresheimer AG (Germany) Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Graham Packaging (U.S.) GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z o.o. (Poland) Berry Plastic Group Inc. (U.S.) Dunmore (U.S.) Huhtamaki Group (Finland)

