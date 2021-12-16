Wow! Add 20% More to Your Shopping Budget with Ubuy Christmas Sale

Kuwait, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Kuwait, a popular cross border shopping platform in Kuwait is beginning their Pre Christmas Sale, on their website and app.

The vibes of Christmas are here. Let’s begin decorating our home and purchase all essential items to invite this festival in style. Get prepared with your shopping list to get all your needed products at a good price.

Let’s Celebrate Christmas with Ubuy this Year

The shopping endeavour for this festival begins from the mid of November, most people rush into stores and make purchases quickly to don’t miss out on good offers. This time of year invites family members from whom you haven’t listened for a long time. When there is a gathering going to happen then you definitely are required to shop for a Christmassy feel. That’s when Ubuy comes into play; this cross border shopping platform gets along with you on this shopping adventure. It always offers amazing discounts and offers on Christmas shopping.

Let us bring Christmas early this season to your home with Ubuy’s bumper Christmas offering. Be active and shop all your essential Christmas amenities at attractive prices during this shopping season.

Do You Know About Ubuy?

Headquartered in Kuwait, Ubuy is a global e-commerce company operating in 90 countries. It provides comfort to customers to choose from millions of diverse globally branded products from 7 international stores.

Good Offers & Discounts Waiting for You

Listen, Holiday Shopping Enthusiasts! Finally, the time for the Ubuy Kuwait Christmas sale is here. It is offering you a way to save big on international brands with its instant discount and cashback offer. Update your list for Christmas as you can save big this time on all your purchases.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback

Use this ‘UBSANTA’ code while checking out to enjoy instant discounts and cashback offers on your shopping. The cashback that you get will be credited to your Ucredit account and can be used only to shop from Ubuy in the future.

What are the Benefits of Shopping from Ubuy Kuwait?

Best discount offers in the market.

Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.

No amount capping on offers.

Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.

Get Fascinating Deals on the Following Categories of Products

Officially the wait has ended now, holiday shoppers! Ubuy is spreading the happiness of shopping this Christmas like Santa. It’s the ideal time to decorate your home while saving big on your desired decorating items. These are the following product categories to make your Christmas shopping merrier.

Electronic Needs

Smartphones and Accessories

Laptops and Tablets

Earbuds and Headphones, Etc

Crazy Bites & Beverages

Nuts Christmas Gift Baskets

Juices

Snack Foods, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Electric Grills

Smart Induction Cooktops

Fabric Steamers, Etc

Christmas Exclusive

Christmas Trees

Santa Costumes

Christmas String Lights, Etc

Gaming Fun

PlayStation Consoles

Nintendo Consoles

Gaming Keyboard & Mouse, Etc

Look Fit

Exercise Bikes

Treadmills

Dumbbells, Etc

Cut yourself some slack don’t rush on your shopping endeavour and visit “a.ubuy.com.kw” to discover a shopping extravagance on this Christmas Sale. Be carefree for your Christmas shopping with Ubuy. You can also download our shopping app and discover compelling offers on global brands for a good shopping experience.

Media Contact:

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com